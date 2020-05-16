Julian Smith

Julian “Puddy” Smith
Democrat, County Commission District 2
Where are you from: I grew up in Louisiana and on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
What is your profession: In addition to spending 40 years teaching expository and argumentative writing as well as critical analysis, I am a semi-professional gadfly.
Marital status: I’ve been married to my first and only wife for 56 years, which means we must be doing something right.
What is your proudest moment?
I’m too modest to have a proudest moment, but my arrest record and Pulitzer Prize nomination come close.
The County Commission estimates it will cost $20 million to $22 million to construct an expansion to the Glynn County Courthouse. Do you believe the expansion is necessary and do you think the public will support the project enough to pass SPLOST 2020?
No, having attended a number of court sessions, I do not believe the expansion is necessary and I doubt the current $110 million SPLOST will pass in November because of the effects of COVID-19 on our citizens and the local economy.
Do you think the Glynn County Police Department should remain under the County Commission’s control or fold into the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office?
Not only should our county police department remain under the the county commission’s control, but our seven commissioners should take responsibility for firm oversight of the actions and inactions of our county police department and should not continue to use the county administrator as a buffer. Although we may have the best sheriff money can buy, and even if he stays bought, it’s unlikely the voters can remove him easily. The entire county commission can be replaced in a few years if they don’t shape up.
Do you think the county commission appropriately handled the states of emergency during Hurricanes Irma, Matthew and Dorian, Tropical Storm Hermine and the COVID-19 pandemic and what would you do differently?
Regarding hurricanes, our county commissioners have relied too much on ordering mandatory evacuation. As a commissioner, I would work to identify and provide reasonably safe places of refuge in the county for residents who do not or cannot evacuate or who are trapped by a sudden storm surge. I would insist the county find out how many residents did or did not evacuate for recent hurricanes, why they did or did not evacuate, and how many may or may not evacuate for future storms.
Regarding COVID-19, they have spent entirely too much time on the single issue of whether or not to close beaches and have given themselves stringent powers without discussion or explanation. As a commissioner, I would be a voice for both common and uncommon sense.
Editor’s Note: The News’ questionnaire to county candidates included a question about SPLOST 2020, which was taken off the ballot after the questionnaires were sent. Since SPLOST is likely to come up again, the decision was made to keep the question.