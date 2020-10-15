In order of priority or severity, what are the three most pressing issues facing the 1st District?
The three most pressing issues facing our district are
No. 1 Access to affordable healthcare
No. 2 Employment (includes business owners)
No. 3 Police reform
Improving the lives of the people of our District will always be my priority, especially now during this pandemic. My top two priorities are directly affected by the pandemic with job losses and businesses closing. Access to affordable healthcare is an ongoing issue, but even more so now — there are possibly even more people without healthcare due to job losses. My third priority addresses the excessive force and killings/murders by the different police departments across our country. There needs to be better accountability, and also better training. The federal government can assist with that by providing standardized laws and training. In our district, we would be able to help with providing training with the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center located in Glynn County.
With about one in seven residents living in poverty, I would work to increase the quality of life of all our residents; to include enacting legislation or sponsoring bills that improve employment, business opportunities, healthcare, and education. Included in this would be ensuring that our natural resources in the 1st Congressional District are protected; especially for our farmers and shrimper/fishermen. Additionally, with four military bases in the district, I would ensure that not only are they protected from any potential future base closures, but I would also ensure that their presence in our district will continue to benefit the local communities in which they are located.
How do you see the federal government’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak? What would you do differently?
Our federal government, with the current President has not handled the pandemic well.
Countless lives could have been saved had the administration responded effectively to the pandemic. One of the biggest mistakes is not listening to the medical experts.
I would fight to make sure that we have a national plan that provides better guidance to each individual state government; funding would also be made available. Although state governments have a better pulse on what is going on in their individual states, the federal government should be able to provide better guidance and support. Also, once a vaccine is approved, I would support a national plan to ensure that distribution of the vaccine is fair and equitable.