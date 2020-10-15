In order of priority or severity, what are the three most pressing issues facing the nation?
First, we need to listen to medical experts to control this virus, shore up our economy with stronger support for small businesses and tax relief for working families, and unite behind an ambitious infrastructure program to jumpstart the economy and create jobs. And in an emergency like this, we need leaders who are honest with us about threats to our health. While he was receiving private briefings on the true scope of the threat from COVID-19, Senator Perdue misled us and downplayed the threat, contradicting doctors and scientists. He told us this virus posed a “low” risk to our health and told us the impact on economic growth would be “little.” Now 200,000 Americans are dead and millions lost their jobs.
Second, the outrageous cost of health insurance and medicine is a scandal. Few plans are available. Premiums are extremely expensive. And dealing with insurance companies is a nightmare. I’ll work to make quality health care a simple, affordable, and reassuring reality for all of us by cracking down on price gouging by drug and insurance companies, supporting Medicaid expansion, expanding the U.S. Public Health Service to hire more nurses and doctors, and investing in rural hospitals and health clinics.
And, third, I’ll support policies to grow our economy and create jobs by expanding opportunities for working families and small businesses. Rather than relying on subsidies for investment banks as economic stimulus and hoping benefits trickle down, I’ll support policies that help Georgia’s families make and save more money: lower taxes for all but the wealthiest Americans, debt-free public college, free vocational training, and health care guaranteed at an affordable price. And to create millions of jobs and jumpstart our economy, I’ll support a historic infrastructure program to lay the foundation for decades of prosperity, sustainability, and health.
What sets you apart from your opponent on these issues?
I run a business that investigates corruption, organized crime, war crimes, and bribery for international news organizations. One of the most troubling things about Senator Perdue is how he sells access for campaign contributions and puts his donors’ interests ahead of the public interest.
That’s why Senator Perdue fought against $1,200 stimulus checks for workers and led the charge to cut unemployment insurance during this pandemic, but rubber-stamped billions for his corporate donors.
That’s why Senator Perdue voted against cracking down on price gouging by drug companies, who fund his campaigns.That’s why Senator Perdue voted to let insurance companies deny coverage to Georgians with pre-existing conditions like cancer, asthma, and diabetes. The insurance companies fund his campaigns.
It’s corruption.
And unlike Senator Perdue, who downplayed the threat of COVID-19 and helped President Trump cover up the truth — even after months of private briefings — I will level with the public about their health and empower the expertise of public health experts.
Does the country need another round of COVID-19 relief? Why or why not?
The U.S. Senate must quickly pass another round of COVID-19 relief with stronger support for small businesses and tax relief for working families. Then the Senate should begin work on a historic infrastructure and clean energy program to jumpstart the economy, create good-paying jobs, and lay the groundwork for economic recovery. The Senate should have passed a bipartisan compromise months ago. Small businesses are struggling. Millions are out of work.
Speed matters.Fast additional relief must prioritize families and small businesses — instead of big banks and major corporations, who already get massive continuous support from the Federal Reserve. Instead, with millions out of work, Senator Perdue fought against $1,200 stimulus checks for workers and led the charge to cut unemployment insurance in the middle of the pandemic. Then he took an inexplicable month-long summer vacation — even though PPP small business loans expired, emergency unemployment insurance ran out, and schools were forced to re-open without critical federal help. If the stock valuations of major investment banks had plummeted, Perdue would have jetted back to Washington overnight. But when it’s small businesses and ordinary families on the brink, he stays on vacation.