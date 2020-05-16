Jon Ossoff
Democrat, U.S. Senate
Where are you from: Atlanta
What is your profession: Small business owner, media executive and investigative journalist
Marital status: Married
Education: Master’s of Science from the London School of Economics and a Bachelor of Science from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service
What is your proudest moment?
The moment my wife Alisha finished medical school and earned her MD.
What are your top three issues and how would you resolve them?
Health Care — My highest priorities will be maximizing opportunity, health and financial security for families and individuals. Georgians need comprehensive health care and access to prescription drugs at an affordable price. I’ll support creating a Public Health Care Option to ensure every Georgian can get convenient, affordable insurance. For those who choose to stick with private insurers, I’ll vote to strengthen the Affordable Care Act’s protections — like those for pre-existing conditions, women and young people. I’ll crack down on price gouging by drug companies and deliver federal resources for new clinics. I’ll introduce legislation to expand the U.S. Public Health Service so it can deploy more medical teams to clinics across our state.
Jobs/Infrastructure — I’ll push for an unprecedented American infrastructure program that creates millions of jobs and includes long-overdue investments in transit and logistics, clean energy, public health, disaster and emergency response, communications, research and development and environmental cleanup.
Political Corruption — Our corrupt campaign finance system allows well-resourced and well-connected firms and trade groups to buy access and influence policy to suit their interests, rather than the public’s interests. For example: the health insurance, prescription drug, and oil and gas industries have purchased the allegiance of my opponent, Sen. David Perdue, who openly sells access for campaign cash. Our Senator in turn voted to throw people off health insurance, refused to challenge abusive pricing by drug companies and won’t crack down on polluters. My first act in the Senate will be to back a Constitutional amendment that will result in repeal of the Supreme Court’s disastrous Citizens United decision, which allows secret, unlimited political spending.