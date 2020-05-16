John Madala
Republican, School Board District 3, Incumbent
Where are you from:
Born in Brunswick, Ga., raised in Miami, Fla., moving back to Glynn County during the mid-eighties.
What is your profession:
I work at Southeast Georgia Health Systems (SGHS) in the Emergency Department as an RN and a PRN in the House Manager’s office
Marital status: Married to a wonderful wife Rhonda Madala
Education: I have an MSN degree in leadership from Georgia Southwestern University
What is your proudest moment? There are so many proud moments in my life from marrying my wife Rhonda, to the birth of my children and now being able to enjoy being the grandpa to our grandchildren.
What would you do to improve the education system in Glynn County? As a member of the board for the last 11 years, we have made great strides from building wonderful schools to graduating prepared students. We have been blessed with great leadership and are moving it the right direction and we will strive to continue that journey. It is easy to listen to a beautiful speech but can be very misleading. I recommend all voters to look at what people have done, not what they say they will do. Our graduation rates are in the 90s and that surpasses the state (the state is in the low 80s). This is what I mean when I say look at what we have done. The job of a school system is to graduate as many prepared students as we can and I think we have done that well in the last decade.
How do you feel the school system and school board could improve local workforce development?
This is a great question and pertinent initiative. Looking at the school system in general, we need more teachers and are trying to “grow our own”.
We need to recruit our students and nurture them in a way that reflects security, good moral character and a bright future.
As far as the rest of the community’s workforce, promoting Golden Isles College and Career Academy (GICCA) is a wonderful underused asset.
This school and the relationship with the community can feed the needs of our businesses and has done that but could be used more.
As an example, Firestone needs mechanics and is consistently shorthanded. If we partner with them at GICCA we could fill the community need. This is an example of the needs of the community being met through the creative initiatives of the school system. We are only limited by our own creativity.
In what ways do you feel the school system can better support teachers? Supporting the workforce is a key element to success of any business, government or the private sector.
Most research has indicated that people leave bad leaders at a higher rate than for any other reason.
With that in mind, it is important to give the workforce the tools that they need to succeed and also create and environment they want to be a member of.
This is from bus drivers, custodians, parapros, teachers, and administrators up to the superintendent.
Most school systems are so similar in pay so that is not a variable.
But cultures are different. As we move closer to a system that is a “destination location” verses a training ground for other systems we can support the ones on the front lines.
We must remain open and transparent to our workforce or we will never realize our goals.
Our employees are the foundation.