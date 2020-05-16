Jerry Mancil
Republican, School Board At-large, Incumbent
Where are you from: Brunswick
What is your profession: Electrical contractor
Marital status: Married
Education: Bachelors, Georgia Southern University
What is your proudest moment?
Speaking at my son’s graduation, and placing his honor ropes upon his shoulders and hugging his neck on the stage.
What would you do to improve the education system of Glynn County?
Continue to be play a supportive role in increasing our test scores, our graduation rate and educating the future of our community and state. I will continue to be a mindful steward of our tax dollars, and implement the policies that make our staff, faculty and students successful.
How do you feel the school system and school board could improve local workforce development?
We will continue to promote the importance of soft skill abilities to our students and implement classes to develop these skills. We will work with our local business partners to track our community’s needs assessments to improve our existing programs, and institute new necessary programs at GICCA. Participating in these programs and classes will allow our students to gain knowledge and experience in different fields of work that will aid both our students and our local businesses, as they graduate and enter our workforce.
In what way do you feel the school system can better support teachers?
As a system, we must continue to provide the necessary training and tools to allow our teachers to become successful. We must continue to provide adequate planning time for them to prepare. Most importantly, we must find a way to have ALL parents, grandparents, family members, guardians, neighbors, mentors, pastors, coaches and friends to be involved in our students education. It is NOT the sole responsibility of the teacher to educate our children. It takes our entire community involvement to make our students successful and raise up our teachers as the heroes of the local school system.