What are the three most pressing issues you would work to address if elected/reelected?
Three of the top issues are education, health care, and the economy.
While our education system has seen improvements, it is not fully funded to today’s levels. This is due to budget cuts enacted after the 2008 economic slowdown that cut funding across the board, including education. State legislators have made the same mistake again, leaving deep impacts across the state, especially in rural areas and cities already hurt by economic problems. Cutting the education budget hurts teachers and students, and means our education system will continue to struggle to rebuild. We need better ideas.
Health care in Georgia, and across the country, has also faced many challenges. This has been made harder by the state cutting heath care, leaving people to fall through the cracks in our health care system. Several hospitals closed across the state, making it harder for people to get access to health care. When the state had the opportunity to address getting care to more people with expanded Medicaid, the state refused citing budget concerns. Now the state is looking at a plan by Kemp, that will cover fewer people, and cost just as much, if not more. We need real solutions.
The economy is dragging again in 2020 as it did in 2008, with the same party in power in Atlanta, and they have no new answers. Across the board cuts hurts education and health care, and law enforcement, small business, our infrastructure. All the things we should be investing in to improve, are now facing budget cuts. Wasn’t Georgia supposed to be the best state to do business in? Maybe for big business, but small businesses and workers are being left out. We need to invest in our state and our people, to really be number one.
What voting law in Georgia would you change and why?
There are many problems with voting in Georgia that need to be addressed, from the problems we saw in the 2018 election, a Secretary of State overseeing his own election, missing voting machines, missing power cords, changing or eliminating voting precincts, and using a new voting machine that was not recommended, to other long standing problems. One of the biggest changes we need to make has to do with voter purges.
The party in power wants to claim this is a long standing practice, but it has been abused in recent years, and record numbers of voters have been affected. In their zeal to reduce the number of people on the voting roll, legitimate voters were illegally removed. In 2018 over 300,000 voters were removed, illegally. In 2019, over 200,000 voters were removed, illegally. I don’t think there has been any apology from the state. I can only hope these people were notified if they need to renew their voter registration. We should be working to get more people involved, not looking how to sway elections. We need to protect voting rights and elections.
Are the state’s natural resource protections enough to meet today’s challenges?
Georgia needs to enforce natural resource protections and strengthen them where needed. We need to be aware of the effects of a changing climate and rising sea levels. We need to protect Georgia from the environmental problems of the past.
Some issues impacting the environment have been more widespread, like the coal ash ponds that have caused problems around the state. The state has to move in the direction of better accountability. In recent years state legislators struggled with legislation to hold polluters accountable. The legislature also struggled with rules how to monitor sites that are being cleaned up. We need legislators that are going to look out for the people, and our environment.
Another area we need to focus on is our coastline, and resource exploitation. We faced the prospect of offshore drilling. One oil spill along the coast would be a disaster for the environment, and tourism, fishing, our beaches, and many other areas that would be hurt economically.
Testing would also be detrimental to fishing, dolphin, whales, and shell life. Another proposal for mining near the Okefenokee could be just as damaging. We need to look for alternatives to protect our environment.