Georgia District Attorney, Democrat
Name: Jen Jordan
Age: 47
Profession: State Senator, Attorney
Education: B.A. Georgia Southern University; J.D. University of Georgia Law
Family: Married to Lawton Jordan, mother to two teenagers
What are the three most important criminal justice issues facing Georgians and what would you do/have you done to address them?
Gun violence is wreaking havoc on our communities and threatening the safety of our families. As a State Senator, I sponsored legislation to get guns out of the hands of domestic abusers. As Attorney General, I will use my authority to crack down on the illegal gun trade, which contributes to so much of the violence that plagues our state.
Gang violence has proliferated under the current Attorney General, Chris Carr. When I am elected in November, I will partner with law enforcement around the state to go after the growing number of gangs in Georgia and aggressively prosecute offenders.
Finally, I am a firm believer that all Georgia citizens deserve equal protection under the law. I was proud to vote for Georgia’s hate crimes statute in the Senate, and I am committed to using every resource of my office to investigate any allegations of such activity.