Jeff Jones
Republican, State House District 167, Incumbent
Where are you from: Born and raised in Texas; moved to Glynn County, Ga., in 1992 with a corporate relocation; we have put our roots down in this great state and community
What is your profession: Since 1995, a small business owner/operator (car wash, quick lube, auto service and other related businesses); for 20 years prior, held senior corporate positions primarily in human resources in health care; large chain child care; major manufacturing; and major retail.
Marital status: Married, 32 years
Education: Attended University of Texas (Austin) but are now avid Bulldogs; received various industry and professional certifications over a 20-year corporate career
What is your proudest moment?
Marrying Lisa, my wife of 32 years, and the birth of our son; being elected as state representative.
What are your top three issues and how would you resolve them?
• Ensuring clean drinking water for generations to come, sourced from our pristine Floridan aquifer by passage of common-sense legislation regarding coal ash storage and disposal. In 2020, H.B. 93, a law protecting citizens, as coal ash ponds are drained into state waters, passed out of the GA House after five years of legislative work.
• Re-establishing ethical political leadership at the state level by causing the election of a new Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives. The result will be that elected representatives are actually allowed to fully represent the citizens of Georgia without political and legislative obstruction by leadership.
• Protecting Georgia citizens from government over-reach and ever increasing taxes, supporting private sector job growth by removing government obstructions such as was achieved in the oyster mariculture legislative effort I led in 2019. This effort resulted in passage and enactment of oyster/shellfish mariculture legislation in 2019.