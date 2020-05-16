Jeff Chapman
Republican, County Tax Commissioner, Incumbent
Where are you from: Born and raised in Glynn County
What is your profession: Currently serving as your Tax Commissioner; former Georgia Pacific/Brunswick Paper Mill worker; former local small business owner and Division President of Fortune 500 Company; formerly served as a Glynn County Commissioner; member Georgia Air National Guard; member Georgia House of Representatives, and Georgia State Senator.
Marital status: Married 39 years to Angela Prescott Chapman
Education: Glynn Academy
What is your proudest moment?
To watch my children grow up to become loving responsible adults.
What makes you a better candidate for this position than your opponent?
It has been my honor as Glynn County Tax Commissioner for the past three years to demonstrate my unwavering commitment to accountability, transparency and above all fairness and respect for the citizens of our community. My top priorities have been and will continue to be providing excellent customer service and accessibility plus offering a resource to help citizens resolve challenging problems every day. These remain my core convictions today as they did when I first ran for office.
Respectfully, I believe my experience as a small business owner and public servant has equipped me with the essential skills necessary to fulfill my constitutional duties in managing over 227,000 transactions that occur annually in the Office of Tax Commissioner.
I appreciate your attention to this upcoming election and ask for your vote to allow me to continue to serve as your tax commissioner.
Thank you and may God bless and have mercy on our community.