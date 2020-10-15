Jeff Chapman

What sets you apart from your opponent?
Yes, there are differences between me and my opponent. Respectfully, my current term is the best evidence of what you can continue to expect from me as your Glynn County Tax Commissioner.
Here are some additional points that clearly set us apart.
My educational experience and skills acquired from service in the military, owning and operating a small business, and serving in the Georgia Assembly as a member of the House and Senate are a few examples of those differences.
This equipped me with the ability to transform the Office of Tax Commissioner, improve the customers’ experience, resolve diverse and challenging taxpayer problems, develop and implement efficient operational strategies, and very importantly, to insure the proper and accurate oversight of more than 227,000 financial transactions annually.
It is humbling and gratifying that I have been fortunate to acquire these experiences.
It has helped to produce consistent positive feedback from our many tax paying customers and visitors which has been encouraging . Their input is an essential component to all our operations and progress.
What changes would you implement if elected/reelected?
First and foremost, we will continue our mission to provide individuals and the business community of Glynn County with the highest level of efficient, courteous and professional services that can be offered while complying with all state, local and constitutional legal requirements.
We are always on the lookout for opportunities and citizen input to initiate positive changes to our day-to-day operations. As your Tax Commissioner I have always believed that is key to properly managing and streamlining a public office.
Some of our 2021 goals are :
• finalizing website online county taxation statistics
• produce online videos for homeowners rights and resources
• replacing and updating 20 year old billing and collection software
• identify possible remote tag purchasing kiosk locations
• work with Board of Commissioners in seeking opportunities to improve county tax collection operations in an effort to reduce cost and improve service
There have been some unsuccessful attempts to eliminate the Chapman-Lane Senior School homestead exemption. As the sponsor of this much needed property tax relief for our seniors I will continue to oppose its removal. As your Tax Commissioner, I have seen firsthand how critical the reduction is to our senior citizens over 65 and their well being.
To reach these goals, I will continue to focus our efforts on accuracy integrity courtesy transparency communication innovation training fairness and equal treatment for my staff and the taxpayers of GlynnCounty.
My top priorities will always be providing excellent customer service and accessibility plus offering a resource to help citizens resolve challenging problems every day. These remain my core convictions today as they did when I first ran for office.
What measures would you put in place/have you put in place to prevent a mistake like the one that led to the Scarlett Williams homestead exemption class action lawsuit?
Out of the gate, I made a point of ensuring the Office of Tax Commissioner adhered to the letter of the law. Since first elected tax commissioner in 2016, along with my staff, I have focused on reviewing the Official Code of Georgia for all pecuniary tax transactions and validating their compliance in our office.
This included property tax exemptions like Scarlett Williams derived from state law and Georgia Dept of Revenue promulgated regulations.
Every effort will be made through ongoing staff training and hands on review to ensure an error like using the incorrect base year for a property tax exemption such as Scarlett Williams will not occur again on my watch.
I humbly ask for your vote and thank you for your attention to this upcoming election.