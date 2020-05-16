James Knox
Democrat, U.S. Senate
Where are you from: My hometown is Bessemer, Ala., but I currently reside in Evans
What is your profession: Veteran, U.S. Air Force (Retired)
Marital status: Married since March 20, 1995, to Shelia S. (Gibbons)
Education: Doctoral Candidate – dual master’s degree, management information systems and management
What is your proudest moment?
Being the first-generation college graduate in my family and watching my two children become second generation college graduates.
What are your top three issues and how would you resolve them?
Veterans Care — I would ensure that veterans have a seamless transition from the military to their respective community. I would send their discharge information to the local Veterans Affairs hospital and that hospital would be responsible for contacting that veteran within 30 days of discharge. Additionally, I would send a copy of their discharge to the housing authority to ensure that the veteran does not become homeless. And finally, I would ensure that benefits that the veteran earned do not expire. This seamless transition would stop veterans from falling through the cracks in the systems.
Healthcare — I would ensure that every citizen has healthcare. We need a single payer system that allows the government to negotiate lower premiums for every citizen. Medicare for all should be a floor and not the ceiling.
Education – We must stop the school-to-prison pipeline. We must increase teachers’ pay across the board. Currently, we have a uni-track education system that treats everyone as though they are going to college. Our current education construct has failed us. We also must create a two-tier system where, after a student’s tenth grade, they would be tested to determine their eligibility for a:
a. Collegiate track
b. Technical track
i. Computer
ii. Carpentry
iii. Upholstery
iv. Auto Repair
v. Plumbing
vi. Electrician
This would ensure that a student comes out of high school as a certified apprentice that can make a living wage and never live below that poverty level. This pragmatic solution has a cascading impact and would also reduce the prison pipeline.