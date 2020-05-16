James Knox.JPG
James Knox

James Knox

Democrat, U.S. Senate

Where are you from: My hometown is Bessemer, Ala., but I currently reside in Evans

What is your profession: Veteran, U.S. Air Force (Retired)

Marital status: Married since March 20, 1995, to Shelia S. (Gibbons)

Education: Doctoral Candidate – dual master’s degree, management information systems and management

What is your proudest moment?

Being the first-generation college graduate in my family and watching my two children become second generation college graduates.

What are your top three issues and how would you resolve them?

Veterans Care — I would ensure that veterans have a seamless transition from the military to their respective community. I would send their discharge information to the local Veterans Affairs hospital and that hospital would be responsible for contacting that veteran within 30 days of discharge. Additionally, I would send a copy of their discharge to the housing authority to ensure that the veteran does not become homeless. And finally, I would ensure that benefits that the veteran earned do not expire. This seamless transition would stop veterans from falling through the cracks in the systems.

Healthcare — I would ensure that every citizen has healthcare. We need a single payer system that allows the government to negotiate lower premiums for every citizen. Medicare for all should be a floor and not the ceiling.

Education – We must stop the school-to-prison pipeline. We must increase teachers’ pay across the board. Currently, we have a uni-track education system that treats everyone as though they are going to college. Our current education construct has failed us. We also must create a two-tier system where, after a student’s tenth grade, they would be tested to determine their eligibility for a:

a. Collegiate track

b. Technical track

i. Computer

ii. Carpentry

iii. Upholstery

iv. Auto Repair

v. Plumbing

vi. Electrician

This would ensure that a student comes out of high school as a certified apprentice that can make a living wage and never live below that poverty level. This pragmatic solution has a cascading impact and would also reduce the prison pipeline.

More from this section

USS Florida returns to Kings Bay

USS Florida returns to Kings Bay

The guided missile submarine USS Florida has returned to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay after a forward deployment lasting more than 800 days.