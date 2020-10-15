Jackie Johnson

What sets you apart from your opponent?
I know who I am and what I stand for. I am a Christian. I am a Republican with conservative values. I support law enforcement, and know that 99 percent of officers are honest and dedicated to protecting us. I am pro-life. I support the Second Amendment — as DA, I have seen cases where a good guy with a gun has saved a life. I am a fiscal conservative — the DA’s office has operated on the same level of funding from Glynn County for 9 years. I know that my job as DA is to help the victims of crime and hold the criminals accountable. That is who I am and what I fight for as DA.
My opponent claims to be an “Independent” candidate, but is endorsed and supported by the Democrat party. He has advocated for bail reform, and on August 7, asked a judge to release an illegal immigrant charged with rape. As a private lawyer, he chooses to represent sex offenders and child abusers. Some of his biggest supporters currently face criminal charges or are related to criminals my office has prosecuted. This is who Mr. Higgins is fighting for.
What challenges does the DA face in this second decade of the 21st century?
The biggest challenge for the DA is the exodus of good law enforcement officers from the profession. The quality of criminal justice depends upon well-trained, competent law enforcement. Many police departments in the circuit have empty positions.
We are living in dangerous times in our country when violence is condoned by those with a political agenda. Repetitive media coverage of the few bad cops fosters an attitude of disrespect for law enforcement. This encourages violence and unrest in our communities. We have even seen some of the most dangerous cities take funding away from the police. It is not surprising that many are leaving law enforcement.
The truth is that well-funded and trained law enforcement officers are essential for a safe and civilized society. Victims of crime tend to be our most vulnerable citizens — poor, elderly, children, immigrants. They don’t have private security or live in gated communities. Law enforcement stands between them and the criminals.
The district attorney depends on good law enforcement to prosecute dangerous criminals. Our office sponsors training for law enforcement officers every year on topics like domestic violence, gang identification and courtroom testimony. We value our officers, support them, and help them build better cases against criminals. Our success rate at trial (over 90 percent conviction) speaks to this.
The Camden Criminal Justice Council is looking at how we can recruit candidates for law enforcement from our county, by partnering with our career academy to provide training and a certification process. We have better outcomes with police-citizen encounters when the officer is from the community and knows its people. It is my hope that we as a society recognize the value of our law enforcement, and put resources into training and compensation that reflects the importance of the job they do.
What three words in the English language describe who you are?
Results that Matter.
The man who beat eight people to death in a trailer park off Highway 17 is in prison for life without parole. The man who shot a baby in a stroller near downtown Brunswick is in prison for life without parole. The Bloods member who ordered a gang “hit” in Wayne County is in prison for life without parole. The woman who drove her mother into the Altamaha River is serving life in prison. The man who began raping his step-daughter when she was in the 6th grade in Camden County is serving life in prison. And, 54 gang members and 450 sex offenders have been convicted and sentenced.
These things don’t just happen. They are the results of a district attorney’s office that works. We have handled over 40,000 cases since I became DA, and we help 3,000 victims of crime each year. You only hear selective facts on the few cases that didn’t go right. The truth is no one person can control the outcome in a system that relies upon judges, jurors, witnesses and the police. In an imperfect system, I am an honest district attorney who works hard to get it right.