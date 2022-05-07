Herschel Walker

Please indicate whether you are married, have children and your age.
I am happily married to my wife Julie and am the proud father of my son, Christian. I recently turned 60.
Please list your relevant work history/ qualifications.
Georgia needs a candidate who loves this country and will fight for her. I built a poultry business from the ground up and am the proud spokesman for the Patriot Support Program which seeks to remove stigmas around mental health for our great men and women in uniform.
What are your top priorities?
The Biden Administration has moved us from being ‘America first’ to ‘America last.’ The first order of business will be securing our southern border and stopping the flow of crime and drugs into our country. We also need to address out-of-control spending, skyrocketing inflation, dangerous anti-police rhetoric, the growing mental health crisis and restore America to energy independence. Most importantly, I am going to fight to preserve the Constitution. Next to the Bible, it is the most important guide we have.
What is the No. 1 environmental issue facing Americans today and what should Congress do to address it?
I believe we need to take care of God’s beautiful earth. Here in America, we have made great strides to ensure safer drilling and mining on our lands. Unfortunately, China and many other countries have no safety measures and are major contributors to global pollution.
By giving away our energy independence, we’re allowing countries with no environmental standards to produce much of the world’s energy. Why do we follow rules that our rivals won’t?
We need real leadership that returns America to a position of strength so that we can drill domestically in a way that is environmentally friendly.
As a member of Congress, what position would you take on gun control and Georgia’s election laws?
The Constitution is clear, we have the right to bear arms and protect ourselves. I will not support any infringement on these rights.
It is critical that Americans can trust that their votes will be fairly counted. Georgia’s S.B. 202 is a good step in the right direction by requiring a photo I.D. to vote absentee, securing drop boxes and providing accountability for election officials. We have to stop focusing on the past and instead ensure that Georgia elections are more safe and secure in 2022.