Herschel Walker

U.S. Senate, Republican
Age: 60
Profession: Business owner
Education: University of Georgia
Family: Wife and four children
What are the top three issues facing Georgia and what sets you apart from your opponent on these issues?
Some of the top issues facing Georgia are inflation, crime and unity. Georgia families are good people. They want to be able to work hard, put food on the table and have a little money left to put in the bank. They also want to be able to go out in their community and be safe. Right now, hard work is not enough to be able to put gas in their car and food on their table. Warnock votes with Joe Biden 96% of the time, and they have supported policies that have made gas more expensive and their excessive spending and policies like paying people not to work have led to 40-year high inflation. Crime is also at record levels and instead of fighting this, Warnock calls our police thugs and pushed for no-cash bail to let dangerous criminals back onto our streets after they have committed a crime. All the while, Warnock is trying to divide Americans on the basis of the color of their skin, instead of bringing them together. We need to bring people together and fight for policies that make us safer and put more money into the pockets of hardworking Georgians.