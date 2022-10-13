Hank Yeargan

Glynn County School Board District 4, Republican, incumbent
Age: 47
Profession: Dentist
Education: 1993 graduate of Glynn Academy, attended West Georgia College, graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry 2000
Family: Married to wife of 25 years and has twin sons
Teacher retention and other staffing shortages are ongoing challenges that if not addressed can impact the quality of education in Glynn County. What do you feel the school board should do to ensure schools and other district departments are fully staffed and continuously attracting high-quality job applicants?
Most school systems around the state and country are struggling with teacher retention and shortage. Glynn County Schools and the board have put in place some initiatives in the last few years to help with this issue. Throughout the years, the board of education has given bonuses during the school year. Over the last three years, all staff have received raises to help make our system competitive in our region to hire the best applicants. Currently Glynn County Schools are in the top three in pay for each position in our surrounding area. This year staff that have stayed with the system received a retention bonus. Also, the school system has partnered with College of Coastal Georgia to begin a “Grow Your Own” program. This allows current paraprofessionals that would like to receive their teaching degree and certificate go to school while still employed with the school system.
Workforce development is top of mind for many in this and every community. Where do you feel the school board could do more to support educators and ensure students are prepared upon graduation to be productive members of the community?
Glynn County is fortunate to be one of the few counties in Georgia to have a College and Career Academy. Golden Isles College and Career Academy partners with local businesses to develop a workforce that meets the needs of our community. Each year GICCA produces graduates that directly enter local business, attends to Coastal Pines Technical College, or enrolls in the College of Coastal Georgia.