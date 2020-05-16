Fred Griffith
Democrat, County Commission At-large Post 2
Where are you from: Born in Athens and raised on Jekyll Island
What is your profession: I am self-employed, company name Coastal Georgia Experience, promoter of tourism through websites, website designer, historic tour guide.
Martial status: Married to the former Melissa Anne Drawdy, a native of St. Simons Island
Education: U.S. Naval Academy, Class of 1974; University of Georgia, Class of 1976
What is your proudest moment?
I’m very excited as a Ruling Elder of St. Simons Presbyterian Church as it undergoes its expansion. Also our continued outreach to the community during these trying times, although challenging, has gone unabated.
The County Commission estimates it will cost $20 million to $22 million to construct an expansion to the Glynn County Courthouse. Do you believe the expansion is necessary and do you think the public will support the project enough to pass SPLOST 2020?
Under our current circumstances and the impact it is having on our economy, I believe it is premature to suggest to our county residents to vote on a SPLOST at all. We also don’t know how long an impact this will have on tourism. People’s health and employment have been greatly impacted and to suggest we might be able to raise enough money for a project we aren’t even sure how much it will cost, is at best challenging.
I also believe the estimates are non-starters. Designating funds to resource a full inventory of the courthouse needs is more practical.
There are more important projects for needed funds, including paving dirt roads throughout the western areas of our county that on a rainy day prevent our school buses from navigating them.
Do you think the Glynn County Police Department should remain under the County Commission’s control or fold into the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office?
The Glynn County Police Department, as well as the City Police Department, should remain as is. Each acts as a checks and balance of security forces throughout the county.
The sheriff, as in most counties in Georgia, is elected and if anything I would change that to an appointed office based on their credentials and experience. I would not change the sheriff’s current responsibilities of issuing warrants, managing jails, transporting prisoners and managing courthouse security.
Do you think the County Commission appropriately handled the states of emergency during Hurricanes Irma, Matthew and Dorian, Tropical Storm Hermine and the COVID-19 pandemic and what would you do differently?
I believe we have finally accomplished a good plan for hurricane readiness and the manner in which we are insuring the well being of our residents. We need to tweak the methods in which we provide shelter for the less fortunate by arranging in advance high ground shelter either west of us or somewhere within the confines of Glynn County out of harm’s way. The management of the reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic has been less desirable. We could have very easily implemented the same plans we have for hurricane readiness, closed access to the county from all directions, and treated Sea Island the same as the rest of the county. Having said that, I also believe we have a lack of pre-planning for several potential disasters that could be accomplished through workshops or retreats, allowing Commissioners and relevant staff to privately discuss.
Editor’s Note: The News’ questionnaire to county candidates included a question about SPLOST 2020, which was taken off the ballot after the questionnaires were sent. Since SPLOST is likely to come up again, the decision was made to keep the question.