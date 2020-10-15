Doug Collins

In order of priority or severity, what are the three most pressing issues facing the nation?
No. 1 Economic recovery for Americans in the wake of COVID-19.
No. 2 China. 3. Trade.
What sets you apart from your opponents on these issues?
Economic Recovery: I’m committed to working with President Trump to provide targeted support to the people who need it most while ensuring that we remain good stewards of taxpayer dollars. In order to speed up our economic recovery, I believe we must ensure that it pays more to work than it does to remain on unemployment. By shifting the federal unemployment insurance to a percentage of pay rather than a flat amount, we can help provide American workers with the resources they need to bridge the gap without incentivizing folks to stay home.
China: For decades, China has stolen our intellectual property, engaged in blatant human rights abuses and manipulated economies around the world. Most recently, China’s communist regime covered up the outbreak of the coronavirus. To fight back, I introduced the COVID-19 Accountability Act with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to give President Trump the authority to impose a wide range of sanctions on Chinese officials and hold China accountable. By putting America first, we will bring back our manufacturing and medical supply-chain to defend our national security and economic independence; and I believe we will put an end to China’s aggression.
Trade: Over the last four years, I have worked hand-in-hand with the Trump Administration to deliver trade deals that are vital for Georgia growers and manufacturers, like the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). If adhered to, these historic deals will ensure our trade partners hold up their sides of the deal on agricultural purchases, which remains a top priority of mine. I will continue fighting alongside President Trump to deliver trade deals that put America first and I look forward to continuing my work with the administration to eliminate unfair trade practices that harm Georgia growers, manufacturers and businesses.
Does the country need another round of COVID-19 relief? Why or why not?
Over the last several months, I have worked hand-in-hand with President Trump to provide much-needed relief to American families, small businesses, health care professionals and states and localities. While the global pandemic called for unprecedented relief, our national debt is growing rapidly, and we should be mindful of that as we consider future packages. That’s why I support a scaled-down relief proposal consisting of meaningful, targeted support. I also believe it’s critical that Congress does not extend the $600 per week federal increase to unemployment insurance.
I’ve heard from businesses all across Georgia who were struggling to get their employees back to work because their employees were making more staying home. I strongly believe we need to incentivize Georgians who are able to safely return to work to go back to work.