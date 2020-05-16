Don Hogan

Don Hogan, a St. Simons Island resident and former Glynn County commissioner, will run for the seat of House District 179, currently held by Rep. Alex Atwood, R-St. Simons Island.

 Provided photo

Don Hogan

Republican, State House District 179, Incumbent

Where are you from: Alapaha

What is your profession: Mental health professional, retired

Marital status: Married

Education: M.ED, University of Georgia

What is your proudest moment?

Marriage to my wife Libby (57 years) and the birth of my children

What are your top three issues and how would solve them?

1. All mental health issues in Georgia

I have introduced House Hill 178 which would help with keeping mental health clients out of county and state jails. I was appointed to the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission. Also I am on the sub-committee of appropriations for human services, which funds mental health services.

2. Coal Ash

I support legislation dealing with problem of coal ash and work with Georgia Power who has the coal ash ponds in Georgia. I am on the Natural Resources Committee dealing with coal ash.

3. Golf Carts – taxes on insurance premiums

I passed a HB 1045 to allow converted golf carts to slow moving vehicles therefore being able to secure tag registration. HB 877 to allow county commissioners to use tax dollars acquired from insurance premiums for flood reduction.

