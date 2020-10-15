What are the three most pressing issues you would work to address if elected/reelected?
Three of the most pressing issues I would work to address are mental health, support of our law enforcement, and jobs.
We need a new system to help with the mental health of our jail population. The number of inmates with mental health needs has increased around the state at a tremendous cost to taxpayers. Jails are not mental health facilities and as such, not properly equipped with the tools needed to address this. I introduced House Bill 178 this past session to help address mental health issues across our state. At this time, Rockdale and Hall Counties are implementing the essence of this bill all on their own. I was honored to be sworn in on the Mental Health Commission by Governor Kemp, which will seek solutions for mental health problems in Georgia.
I support our law enforcement. They provide safety in our communities. With the appointment of Chief Jay Wiggins, I think that the County Commission is moving in the right direction to do what needs to be done to correct the problems in the Glynn County Police Department. Senator William Ligon and myself were able to motivate the Glynn County Commission with our legislation to make changes to the Glynn County Police Department. I believe that they will be able to get needed equipment and the National Association of Chiefs of Police Certification. The County Commission created the Police Advisory Panel which has provided needed guidance.
We need more jobs in our area. I support a Natural Gas Line coming into our area which will support more industry and encourage growth. I also support the expansion of the Coastal Pines Technical College, which will create job-ready employees. Governor Kemp’s dealing with COVID-19 is working. People are returning to work, and jobs are being created, but we can always have more.
What voting law in Georgia would you change and why?
First of all, I think the voting process in the State of Georgia works well. We are not seeing the same reported issues that other states report. In regards to Georgia’s voting and elections process, I would like to see Georgia not allow unrequested absentee (mail-in) ballots. Ballots should not automatically be sent to all Georgia voters, just those who sent in a request for an absentee ballot. If every person was sent a ballot whether they asked for it or not, the chance of voter fraud increases. An example: if you were sent a ballot, you could fill it out and mail it in the day before the election, and then go vote in-person the day of. There would be a high chance of your vote being counted twice. Right now the policy is if you choose to not submit your absentee ballot and go vote in-person, you are to bring your absentee ballot with you so it can be cancelled.
I feel that the process of voting at this time is working well in Glynn County. Our Glynn County Board of Elections is doing a wonderful job.
Are the state’s natural resource protections enough to meet today’s challenges?
Georgia’s wildlife and conservation agencies do a good job protecting our natural resources and wildlife. I am proud to sit on the Natural Resources Committee chaired by Rep. Lynn Smith of Newnan. One of the priorities at this time is dealing with coal ash.
I was proud to vote on and help pass changes to the Shore Protection Act last year, which helps protect our coast. I do think that we need to do a better job in cleaning up our rivers, which would further help protect the wildlife that lives in and around them. I do not support landfills by our rivers. Landfills would pollute the rivers and disrupt the natural wildlife. I think that most of our abuses of natural resources are of the past, and we need to work to clean them up for future sustainability.