In order of priority or severity, what are the three most pressing issues facing the nation?
Fidelity:
• Obey the Constitution
• Honestly Support President Trump
• Serve One Term to encourage #Citizens to remove Career Politicians
Money:
• Pass the FairTax
• Repeal the 16th
• Abolish the Fed
Bill of Rights:
• Pass Constitutional Carry
• Pass the Justice Act
• Abolish Qualified Immunity
• Fair and Balanced Trade
Life:
• Legislatively Defund Planned Parenthood
Health:
• Abolish Obamacare
• Bridle Big Pharma
• Repeal the 86’ Vaccine Act
• Ensure Vaccines remain Voluntary
Security:
• Immigration Reform
• Legislatively Fund the Border Wall
Education:
• Promote STEM for High School Students
• Return Education to Parents and Teachers
What sets you apart from your opponents on these issues?
I actually believe in the Constitution. I believe that any person serving should obey 100 percent of the Constitution, 100 percent of the time. We are where we are in this country because that fidelity to it has been forgotten. However, not by all. If Sen Rand Paul can boast 94 percent and Rep Thomas Massie, 100 percent, why is Sen David Perdue at 57 percent, Rep. Doug Collins, 59 percent and Karen Handel at 49 percent? In fact, not a single GOP Representative or Senator in GA is above 69 percent.
This is according to the most unbiased source available: thenewamerican.com/freedom-index
Does the country need another round of COVID-19 relief? Why or why not?
Yes.
Why? If government is responsible for shuttering businesses, they should be responsible for bearing the burden that businesses and citizens are forced to deal with.
The obvious solution would be to tell the truth about coronavirus and allow businesses to resume operating, let students back in school and allow employees to return to work.