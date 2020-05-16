Debra Godwin Duncan
Republican, Probate Court Judge, Incumbent
Where are you from: Born and raised in Brunswick
What is your profession: Probate Judge of Glynn County
Marital status: Married To William Patrick Duncan
Education: Brunswick High, Brunswick College, National Judicial College and completion of the University of Georgia Continuing Judicial Education for Georgia Probate Court Judges’ four year program
What is your proudest moment?
I have many proud moments, so naming one is almost impossible. I am so thankful for so many happy moments, but the proudest would include the many accomplishments that I have been allowed in my life, my family, friends, church and my work.
What do you plan to do with your next four years?
Probate Court meets people at some of the most important moments of their lives, be it through the loss of a loved one or through a marriage ceremony. Probate Court has always been and will continue to be a court for the people.
This office belongs to the citizens of this county, and we want to continue to serve them. We now coordinate more hearings than ever for mental health with local hospitals and have standard operating procedures for the many cases filed.
I want to continue to offer fingerprinting and the one-stop process for weapons permits as well as fingerprinting persons applying for guardianship in this office. I want to continue to treat those persons that come through the doors of this office with compassion and respect, while staying within those laws applicable to the probate court.
Words for the next four years: respect, service, compassion, dependable and dedicated.