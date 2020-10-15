In order of priority or severity, what are the three most pressing issues facing the nation?
• Reduced access to quality and affordable healthcare is a pressing issue. Access to healthcare should be treated as a basic human right and not considered a privilege. A minimum first step would be to restore and expand access through the Affordable Care Act. The next step is to evaluate other potential options that would provide full access to healthcare services; for example, Medicare for All is one option.
• There is increased economic insecurity for families due to the raising unemployment rates, the closing of many small businesses, and the layoffs at larger companies. The financial impact on families is affecting their ability to maintain housing, obtain childcare and feed themselves.
• Racial inequity and injustice have been long-term simmering problems but have come to the forefront due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the video-captured killings this year of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. African Americans and the Latinx communities have been disproportionately impacted by the number of corona virus infections and deaths; job lay-offs; housing evictions and foreclosures.
What sets you apart from your opponents on these issues?
My eight years of experience as a mayor of a city with two years as a city council member and city attorney is what sets me apart from the other candidates. In terms of economic development issues, as the mayor, I established a partnership with a developer to remediate a city-owned contaminated property and redevelop it into a $12 million affordable housing project. Additionally, as a local elected official, I was actively involved with the Federal and Legislative Policy Councils of the Georgia Municipal Association, a group representing the 538 cities in the state. The Policy Councils reviewed pending legislation that impacted local communities and advanced policies to modify, and in some cases defeat, proposals that would have a negative or harmful effect.
As an attorney, I have spent my professional career advocating for basic human rights in the areas of access to healthcare; employment opportunities; safe, decent, and affordable housing; and reform of the criminal justice system. I have experience drafting, reviewing, and implementing legislation. I believe the primary job of a US Senator is to pass laws that protect and serve the rights and interests of ordinary citizens.
Does the country need another round of COVID-19 relief? Why or why not?
There is definitely a need for another round of COVID-19 relief because of the continuing impact of the pandemic. Because many small businesses have not been able to return to full operating capacity and others have closed permanently, there is a direct correlation with the unemployment rate. Many families do not have available savings or resources to sustain them in cases of emergencies which the pandemic has turned out to be. We have witnessed growing food lines around the country; the expiration of eviction and foreclosure holds; and the loss of access to healthcare services due to the loss of jobs. The government has a responsibility to provide a safety net for its citizens.