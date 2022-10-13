David Sweat

Glynn County Commission District 4, Republican
Age: 65
Profession: Banking industry 42 years, now retired
Education: Graduated from Brunswick High School (1975), Attended Brunswick Jr. College (1975-1976), Graduated from The University of Georgia, Terry College of Business (1979), Graduated Stonier Graduate School of Banking (1997)
Family: Father of two adult children
How should the county deal with the traffic congestion on St. Simons?
Roundabout intersections have improved traffic flow in all four of the current locations. Consideration of additional roundabouts could potentially bring needed relief to other parts of St. Simons Island, and they are esthetically pleasing when compared to traditional intersections. The SSI Gateway Tier One Project should improve traffic flow, both for motorists arriving on SSI and for those preparing to exit the Island. Traffic congestion is negatively impacted by the use of golf carts on major arteries such as Frederica and Demere roads. Golf carts impede the flow of traffic and they are not safe for their passengers on primary roadways.
What can be done to bring more affordable housing to the county?
Continue to make land use decisions that support redevelopment in appropriate locations on the mainland. Opportunities for relative affordability on the mainland are greatest where there is already adequate water and sewer infrastructure with suitable capacity. Redevelop existing residential areas that have experienced disinvestment. Studies show opportunities for creative mixed-use development on the mainland. County zoning ordinances should be updated. We should have clear rules and building standards, and with clear and consistent processes for approvals. Builders and developers do business where they can build projects with predictability in outcomes.
Do you support the upcoming SPLOST referendum? Why?
Yes! SPLOST funds are invested in projects that have long-term benefits and use for citizens of Glynn County. SPLOST funding keeps property taxes lower for our citizens by allowing tourists, renters, and other visitors to kick-in and contribute sales tax revenue. Glynn County has the third-lowest property tax millage rate in the state, primarily because of SPLOST funding. Studies show that up to 44 percent of total sales tax revenues for Glynn are paid by visitors, who also use the infrastructure targeted with SPLOST projects.