David Sharpe
Republican, State Senate District 3
Where are you from: St. Simons Island
What is your profession: Business executive, founder of a global charity and military veteran
Marital status: Single
Education: B.A., Criminology with a specialization in human services
What is your proudest moment?
Baptized in the Jordan River, Israel. Becoming a father to my son and daughter. Saving over 3,500 wounded veterans’ lives globally.
What are your top three issues and how would you resolve them?
Modernize infrastructure to attract new business and capital investment by working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to have a clear 10-year plan for roads and bridges. I will work with the state’s Economic Development Commissioner to determine where our district’s areas of need are for attracting new industries. Additionally, I will work with our local Board of Commissioners to help implement the plan. I will work with the State Budget Directors to find funds and grants at the state and federal level to upgrade our water and sewer and expand our natural gas lines.
Invest in education and workforce training to meet area employment needs. I will work with our local economic development directors and local industry to determine the need of workforce development. I will work with our Board of Regents, Technical Colleges of Georgia and local Boards of Education to ensure our youth are being trained to take on the jobs available in Southeast Georgia.
Provide better opportunities for our military veterans and their families in Southeast Georgia by simplifying claims processing, career and financial planning, and develop peer support groups. I will work with our regional veterans groups to prioritize items that are needed in Southeast Georgia. I will work with state and federal agencies to provide support in the areas of healthcare, job placement and financial services. Finally, I will help coordinate state agencies to produce programs specifically for those veterans that reside in and move to Southeast Georgia.