David Perdue

Please indicate your age and if you are married or have any children.
Age 72. Married to Bonnie. 2 sons, 3 grandsons.
Please list your relevant work history/qualifications
I grew up in Warner Robins, worked my way through college at Georgia Tech, and spent 40 years creating thousands of American jobs at companies like Dollar General and Reebok. In 2014, I was humbled to be elected to serve Georgia in the United States Senate.
What is the No. 1 issue facing Georgia residents and what would you do to address it?
I’m running for governor to save our state. All the madness we see with the Biden administration — two million illegals, rising gas prices, runaway inflation, the brink of war — all that started right here in Georgia when Brian Kemp caved and allowed radical Democrats to steal the election. Our governor has divided the party. He sold out conservatives and cannot pull us together to win in November. If we get this wrong, Stacey Abrams is going to be governor.
This is bigger than the election, though. Crime is out of control. Our kids are being indoctrinated. We’re falling behind states like Tennessee and Texas economically. We don’t have to settle for this.
Rapes and murders in Atlanta are up 60%. Georgia is short over 1,200 law enforcement officers in our major cities alone. At the same time, there are more illegal immigrants in Georgia than Arizona.
As Governor, I will use every available tool, including the National Guard if necessary, to address out of control crime. I will double the size of the criminal interdiction force within the Georgia State Patrol, deport criminal illegals and appoint law-and-order judges who will ensure criminals are held accountable.
Right now in Georgia, a group funded by Stacey Abrams and George Soros is in our schools, teaching kids that voter ID is “racist.” That’s absurd. It’s time to stop the indoctrination, get the woke mob out of our schools, and get parents back involved.
Lastly, I would completely eliminate the state income tax and let Georgians keep more of their hard-earned money.
Georgia is at a tipping point. I’m proud to be endorsed by President Trump, and with his help and your vote, we will win and defeat Abrams in November.