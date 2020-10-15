In order of priority or severity, what are the three most pressing issues facing the nation?
Our most serious issue today is COVID-19 and its economic and health impact. Before this crisis, we experienced the greatest economic turnaround in U.S. history after eight years of stagnation under Obama and Biden. When President Trump took office, he reduced regulations, cut taxes, and rolled back the overregulation of Dodd-Frank. When COVID-19 began, we acted with unprecedented steps to protect the public, shutting down the entire economy. I worked to secure $46 billion in direct aid for Georgia, providing funding for expanding hospital capacity, buying ventilators, and equipping healthcare workers with protective equipment. On the economic side, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has been a lifeline for small businesses and their employees. My opponent Jon Ossoff attacked this program even though it saved 1.5 million Georgia jobs. While we aren’t through this crisis yet, we are rebounding faster than many thought possible. As one of only two Fortune 500 CEO’s in the Senate, I understand what it takes to restart our economy and reopen our schools safely.
The second issue is public safety. This summer, we watched as violent extremists hijacked peaceful protests and created anarchy in some of our American cities. I cosponsored the JUSTICE Act, a bill to invest in better training and practices for law enforcement. Ossoff wants to defund the police, an idea that would undermine public safety and increase divisive racial tensions.
Last but not least is America’s national security. Obama and Biden cut defense spending just as Bill Clinton did in the 1990s by 25 percent, and it decimated our military’s readiness and signaled to our allies that we couldn’t be relied on. President Trump reversed this, rebuilding our military and restoring our relationships with our allies. To this end I’ve supported Georgia’s nine military bases and their vital role in our defense.
What sets you apart from your opponent on these issues?
We need leadership from someone who has actually been in the real-world economy. I’ve lived around the world, created tens of thousands of jobs in this country while my opponent Jon Ossoff, hasn’t created a single American job. I helped engineer this country’s economic turnaround using my forty years of business experience. When COVID-19 hit, I was one of the architects of the PPP, something that my opponent opposed even though his father’s own company profited from it. When I lived in Asia during my career, I worked for an American company, dealing with the business community. My opponent on the other hand has done business with Chinese communists. I strongly support investing in our police force with improved training, hiring, and operational procedures, and I condemned the violent protests that we see in cities run by Democrat mayors around the country. Ossoff wants to defund the police but runs ads falsely claiming to Georgians that he supports them. Lastly, I have a six-year track record of strongly supporting the U.S. military while my opponent wants to cut the military by closing bases in Georgia, which could cost 26,000 jobs for our military community.
Does the country need another round of COVID-19 relief? Why or why not?
We certainly need to extend the PPP relief and other aid programs that have been so helpful to our citizens. When the COVID-19 crisis began, we took quick, bipartisan action to protect public health and support American workers. While we have more work to do, our efforts are clearly paying off. We have already brought back 10.6 million jobs. In Georgia, the $2.9 trillion CARES Act and other relief packages provided our state with $46 billion in relief and saved 1.5 million jobs.
The focus of the Republicans’ targeted relief bill is to help people get back to work, back to school, and beat this virus. Despite this, liberal Democrats, including my opponent Jon Ossoff, oppose this bill because they’d rather make it a political issue than help the American people. We couldn’t get even one Democrat to vote for extending PPP funding. They are putting their politics ahead of what’s best for the American people. The contrast could not be more clear.