Danny Merritt
Republican, U.S. House District 1
Where are you from: Stamford, CT/Resident of Savannah since 2012
What is your profession: Small business owner in retail and real estate investments, co-founder of Nine Line Apparel and currently serving in the U.S. Army Reserves as a Major. Combat veteran who served 18 years in the Army
Marital status: Married to Sarah Merritt
Education: Master’s degree
What is your proudest moment?
Becoming a husband and father. Other than that, my first combat deployment to Iraq.
What are your top three issues and how would you resolve them?
Support President Trump — Advocate with strong leadership and small business skills
Veterans – Expediting a more efficient way for veterans to be provided health care and mental health services (including transitioning into civilian life); improving the VA and their ability to take care of our service members. Specifically, we need to do a better job when it comes to mental health and substance abuse. Twenty-two service members take their own life every day! We need to become more efficient!
Support Small Business – Economic development / Workforce – Support our district & advocate for less regulations. Specifically, we need to speak up for and protect our loggers (and all others in the forestry and paper industry); specially implement the “The Safe Hauls Act of 2019”; Less regulations for the sport’s fishing and oyster industry; Support FLETC and advocate for expansion of facilities.
Danny wants to bring real leadership to Washington D.C. Set term limits in order to get D.C. back to their main mission of representation of the people, not personal interests.