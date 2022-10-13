Cornell Harvey

Glynn County Commission District 4, DemocratAge: 69
Profession: Retired public official
Education: Master’s (MPA) degree, public administration
Military service: U.S. Air Force; Enlisted Chief Master Sergeant (E-9)
Family: Divorced
How should the county deal with the traffic congestion on St. Simons Island?
Public safety, and especially traffic on St. Simons, requires another look at the traffic study which was conducted some time ago. Also, studying the effectiveness of the other roundabout will provide a baseline for a more informed analysis. Since the pandemic, many alternative ways of approaching systematic patterns and traffic flow have changed or been established. The roundabout may or may no longer be appropriate for implementing at that intersection. So, let’s take a step back, re-examine the post pandemic “new normal” of traffic patterns, and plan for a stepped growth for the future.
What can be done to bring more affordable housing to the county?
Bringing more affordable housing to Glynn County should be looked at in a phased approach. Building new homes or rehabilitating older ones in our neighborhoods must be enhanced with other amenities such as sidewalks, parks/playgrounds and good schools. However, a deep dive into the comprehensive plans for the county and city, coupled with the recently conducted housing study, will provide a good road map. Next, a housing summit should be planned with all elected officials, community leaders and other organizations of interest to collaborate with developers, builders and landlords to formulate a strategic housing plan.
Do you support the upcoming SPLOST referendum? Why?
Yes, I support the SPLOST referendum. I believe our public officials have learned a valuable lesson from the previous processes for SPLOST. Lessons learned were: All citizens must be educated and kept informed on the process and the selection of the “special projects” to be completed; the “special” projects must be needed (not a wish list) and able to be completed within a reasonable timeframe; special emphasis must be given to our infrastructural such as water and sewage, drainage systems and roads; periodic updates on completed items. Overall, a well-managed SPLOST and process will help our county.