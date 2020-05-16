Cody Smith
Republican, State Senate District 3
Where are you from: Camden County
What is your profession: Small business owner
Marital status: Married
Education: Currently enrolled at College of Coastal Georgia, pursuing a B.S. in public policy
What is your proudest moment?
My proudest moment is fulfilling my American dream by opening a small business in my hometown.
What are your top three issues and how would you resolve them?
My first priority is to put a greater emphasis on career, technical and agricultural education in our high schools. A strong, educated workforce will attract companies that offer good paying careers to our district, and create jobs in our most rural communities. I support limiting the terms of ALL public offices. In general, an incumbent has a political advantage over challengers due to their previous work in the office, easier access to campaign finance, as well as government resources that can be indirectly and unfairly used to boost the incumbent’s re-election campaign. I pledge that as a member of the state legislature I will cosponsor, vote for and defend all legislation that seeks to level the playing field, promote innovation, and protect our republic from special interests. The Georgia Capitol building is not a country club, it is a public office that needs committed citizen legislators that are ready to get to work for our state. The Constitution of the United States is very clear, the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed! That is why, when elected, I will introduce a constitutional carry bill that will abolish the need for a permit to open or conceal carry a firearm in the state of Georgia. As a state legislator I will defend ALL the rights our forefathers preserved and intended for us in the U.S. Constitution. We owe an un-payable debt to the service members that put their lives at risk in defense of our freedom and values.
I want to strengthen mental health services and occupational training/job placement programs via the Georgia Department of Veterans Services for our veterans, giving them the hand up they need to achieve success in civilian life.