Georgia Attorney General, Republican, incumbent
Age: 50
Profession: Georgia Attorney General
Education: UGA undergrad and law degree
Family: Married, two daughters
What are the three most important criminal justice issues facing Georgians and what would you do/have you done to address them?
As attorney general, I have implemented effective new approaches to fight gang violence and human trafficking. Gangs drive much of the violent crime that has spiked in recent years around the state. These groups don’t work within county lines, and we needed a broader approach. I’ve worked with the governor and legislators to create new units to prosecute both criminal street gangs and trafficking statewide. We’re already seeing progress with convictions that are putting offenders behind bars, and we’ve rescued 107 trafficking victims. Over the next four years, we’ll build on this work to keep our streets and children safe.
That goal requires the support of high-quality police officers. In recent years, many good officers have left the profession in the wake of the crazy “defund the police” movement. We must recruit more officers and then work to retain them with fair pay and the respect and support they deserve.