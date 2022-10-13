Charlie Bailey

Lieutenant Governor, Democrat
Age: 39
Profession: Attorney
Education: A.B. in religion, University of Georgia; A.B. in political science, University of Georgia; J.D. University of Georgia School of Law.
What are the top three issues facing Georgia and what sets you apart from your opponent on these issues?
I’m an eighth generation rural Georgian and UGA graduate. I know too many in our state are working hard but struggling to get by. As a lawyer and former Senior Assistant District Attorney of Fulton County, I have spent my career getting justice for Georgians.
I am running to become Georgia’s next Lieutenant Governor to take that fight to the state capitol.
I will fight to expand access to quality affordable health care and lower prescription drug prices. I will fight to increase teacher pay, fully fund our public schools and invest in technical colleges.
I will fight for public safety to ensure the wellbeing of Georgia families. I will fight to ensure that every Georgian can expect to leave a better life with more opportunities for their kids than they had.