Cap Fendig
Republican, County Commission District 2
Where are you from: St. Simons Island
What is your profession: Land & Sea Tour operator
Marital status: Married to Catherine Lake Fendig
Education: BA in Business, University of Georgia
What is your proudest moment?
As a Commissioner, discovered the toll was illegally being collected and got it removed to the dismay of the DOT.
The County Commission estimates it will cost $20 million to $22 million to construct an expansion to the Glynn County Courthouse. Do you believe the expansion is necessary and do you think the public will support the project enough to pass SPLOST 2020?
The expansion of space for courts and supporting administrative offices (clerk of courts, etc) are a needed expansion for the future. The price projected is based on a rough square footage. No real in depth study has been prepared or fully vetted. I believe the community wants to support SPLOST but due to the size and scope of this tier one project and so many unanswered specifics the public is reluctant to push forward on SPLOST 2020. I believe with the coronavirus economic devastation also being an impact, I would favor SPLOST being moved back to 2022. People need to recover financially from the imposed shutdown.
Do you think the Glynn County Police Department should remain under the County Commission’s control or fold into the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office?
When I served on the County Commission we conducted many in depth studies with the help of the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia to see if it was financially advantageous to consolidate the two enforcement agencies. The study verified it would be more expensive to taxpayers to do so for at least the first five years. Also as a Commissioner, the number one thing most statewide Commissioners complained about was the Sheriff being the sole law enforcement officer. Too much power in one hand. With that, if local taxpayers vote to combine services, I will work to assist in getting that done.
Voters must be reminded, to do this means more taxes and this is purely a political vote, not about better efficiencies in protecting citizens.
Do you think the County Commission appropriately handled the states of emergency during Hurricanes Irma, Matthew and Dorian, Tropical Storm Hermine and the COVID-19 pandemic and what would you do differently?
Each event was served by different sets of Commissioners and learned from each event how things could be done better.
I think the process has been administered as best as reasonably possible under difficult circumstances. There is no perfect pathway.
Serving in the office with an open, honest, accessible and best heart is what citizens want.
