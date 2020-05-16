Buddy DeLoach
Republican, State House District 167
Where are you from: I was born and raised in Liberty County. I spent my summers at Shellman Bluff, and have lived at Shellman Bluff for the last 14 years.
What is your profession: Owner/operator of an independent insurance agency
Marital status: I have been married to Linda for the last 46 years
Education: Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, University of George. One year of graduate study while in U.S. Army
What is your proudest moment?
Watching my son become a strong spiritual leader in his family, in his church and in his community.
What are your top three issues and how would you resolve them?
My issues will come directly from the people I represent. I am guided by long held values. I am pro-life, pro-gun rights and pro-business. I would help resolve issues by bringing people together, listening to them, and using my proven team building skills in government to get things done.