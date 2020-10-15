What are the three most pressing issues you would work to address if elected/reelected?
During the campaign, I promised to listen to the people to determine what is important to them. I am now in the process of doing that. My issues will be what I am told is most important. I will have a list that I look at daily in my effort to honestly be the people’s representative.
What voting law in Georgia would you change and why?
I believe it was a mistake to allow “no fault” absentee voting. I chaired the election subcommittee in the House for a number of years and never let that legislation out of committee. It is difficult to go back and put in some restrictions but we need to try. I believe able bodied electors should vote in person. Some of us gave part of our lives and some gave their life for that right. Persons that do not care enough to make the effort to go to the poles probably should not be voting. I believe that any person unable to go to the poles should be able to request and vote an absentee ballot, but sending ballots or ballot request to everyone encourages voter fraud.
Are the state’s natural resource protections enough to meet today’s challenges?
Legislation to protect our natural resources have traditionally been in response to a direct threat. Our current laws and regulations may be enough to protect our natural resources today but tomorrow will bring new challenges. This is an ongoing process and deserves our constant attention.