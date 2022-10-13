Congressional First District, Republican, incumbent
Age: 65
Profession: Pharmacist
Education: Groves High School, Young Harris College, University of Georgia School of Pharmacy
Family: Wife, Amy, of 43 years; three sons, Joel, Barrett, and Travis; six grandchildren
What are the top three issues facing District 1 and what sets you apart from your opponent on these issues?
• The Economy: Wasteful government spending supercharged inflation, raising prices of groceries, gas, cars and housing while ballooning our national debt. I’ve worked to increase take-home pay, create good-paying jobs and bring economic stability through pro-growth tax and deregulatory policies.
• Crime: Woke policies and the fentanyl crisis allowed crime to run rampant in streets across our country and our district. I support expanding local police officers through recruiting bonuses and oppose all efforts to defund the police. I’ll also continue working to crack down on prosecutors and district attorneys who refuse to prosecute crimes and permanently criminalizing all forms of illicit fentanyl.
• The Border: The Biden Border Crisis made every state a border state with unchecked flows of illegal immigrants and deadly drugs. Unlike the President, I’ve been to the border to see the crisis first-hand. I’m working to fully fund effective border enforcement, infrastructure, and advanced technologies to prevent illegal crossings and trafficking by cartels.