Buddy Carter
Republican, U.S. House District 1, Incumbent
Where are you from: Pooler
What is your profession: Pharmacist; former small business owner; Congressman, First District of Georgia, U.S. House of Representatives
Marital status: Married
Education: Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Georgia
What is your proudest moment?
Marrying my beautiful wife, the birth of my three sons and the birth of my four grandchildren.
What are your top three issues and how would you resolve them?
My top priority right now is ensuring the First District receives the assistance needed during the pandemic. I’ve worked in Congress with the Trump administration to deliver relief for individuals, families and small businesses. Whether it’s assisting a small business with their loan application, helping an individual access their direct payment, assisting local governments with funding opportunities or helping hospitals secure PPE, I’m working every day to ensure the First District is taken care of.
While responding to the coronavirus, we must also reduce our dependence on China and India for mediations and medical supplies. I’m working on legislation to improve America’s pharmaceutical independence.