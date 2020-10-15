In order of priority or severity, what are the three most pressing issues facing the 1st District?
No. 1 The coronavirus has threatened jobs and livelihoods. We must create an environment conducive to job creation and economic growth once again.
As Mayor of Pooler, I worked with the business community to create the second fastest growing city in our state. In the legislature, I worked to help promote our ports, film jobs and more.
In Congress, I worked with President Trump to create the strongest, most-vibrant economy in our history.
As the pandemic hit, I supported the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to provide a lifeline to small businesses. In Georgia alone, the PPP has gone to more than 174,000 small businesses and nonprofits.
We must continue this work to ensure our economy returns stronger than ever.
No. 2 As a lifelong health care provider, I have a deep understanding of how health care costs directly impact Georgians. This is what drives my work to lower health care costs for all patients.
I was successful in passing legislation to ban gag clauses. Before, a pharmacist was contractually prohibited from telling patients about the cheapest options. Now, patients have access to the best priced drugs.
I believe the most significant impact we can have on drug prices is inserting transparency into the supply chain. Big business has wedged itself between patients and their health in an opaque manner. I introduced legislation and work every day to make prescriptions more affordable and accessible for patients.”
No. 3 A top priority of mine will always be securing critical funding for the district. I’ve fought to secure funding for our ports, repairs for Jekyll Island, and improvements for our roadways.
I’ve also been successful in securing grants for our medical facilities, educational institutions, and job training organizations.
Finally, I have secured funding for long-needed projects for our military.
How do you see the federal government’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak? What would you do differently?
No one had ever seen anything like COVID-19. Even though we were in uncharted times, President Trump immediately jumped to action.
He launched the coronavirus task force on Jan. 29 and President Trump shut down travel from China on Jan. 31. Working with Congress, President Trump went on to build the largest testing system from scratch while launching Operation Warp Speed to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 in lightning time.
Now, we know how we can be more prepared in the future. During the pandemic, some states were not prepared to deal with the large influx of patients needing ventilators and other medical products. We also saw countries like China withhold therapeutics and pharmaceuticals.
That is why I introduced legislation to establish and expand state strategic stockpiles that was passed by the House.
My legislation establishes a pilot program to award dollar-for-dollar federal matching grants to states to expand or maintain a strategic stockpile of commercially available drugs, medical equipment, personal protective equipment, and other medical products deemed essential in the event of a public health emergency. The state stockpiles will be acquired, managed, and distributed by the state, and will serve to supplement the federal Strategic National Stockpile.
Had you been one of the founding fathers during the creation of the U.S. Constitution, what would you have sought to change or add?
I do not believe our Founding Fathers could have ever imagined that our great nation would be in trillions of dollars of debt, but that is our reality today.
I believe the national debt is the single greatest threat to our national security and, left unchecked, threatens to leave future generations to a life indebted to other countries.
Washington must cut up the credit cards and learn to balance a budget. I have cosponsored legislation that proposes an amendment to the Constitution of the United States that requires the federal budget to be balanced.
Had I been one of the Founding Fathers, I would have included a balanced budget requirement at the start so our nation would not be in the position it is in today.