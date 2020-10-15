In order of priority or severity, what are the three most pressing issues facing the nation?
First, taxes/spending are intertwined therefore I would do the following: eliminate the income tax; eliminate the departments of education, transportation, labor, agriculture, energy, commerce, interior; cut defense by two-thirds; block grant Medicare/Medicaid back to the states; means test, price index and raise the retirement age for Social Security; eliminate HUD, foreign aid, NASA, Fannie/Freddie subsidies, National Science Foundation, SBA, federal flood insurance, SEC, Federal Reserve, FCC, endowments for the arts/humanities, neighborhood reinvestment corporation; Privatize (U.S.) Army Corps of Engineers, TSA, post office; tax amnesty; cut civilian employee compensation; stop maintaining vacant federal property, sell it; earmark moratorium & eliminate federal drug war. This will make a big down payment on our debt/deficit spending!
Second, end the Federal Reserve and it’s fiat/debt based money! Replace it with the Department of Treasury wealth-based currency that creates no debt, eliminates the hidden inflation tax built into debt money! No more bubbles in the real estate or stock market! No more continuing resolutions or omnibus garbage spending bills.
Third, back to the United States Constitution, and following article one, section eight-enumerated powers which include: taxes, money, trade, immigration, monetary policy, infrastructure, copyrights, law, diplomacy, defense, bankruptcies, Washington D.C., and the necessary and proper clause.
What sets you apart from your opponents on these issues?
My opponents would never cut tax/spending back to levels that balance our federal budget! They ignore fiat money, debt and deficit while using the government! They don’t understand the Constitution! I am pro-life, pro Second Amendment and pro Constitution!
Specifically, Kelly Loeffler has questionable political and moral violations including: No.1 her stock trades during COVID-19; No. 2 influencing a pro-life endorsement with Susan B. Anthony List who opposed her months before; No. 3 her funding of Planned Parenthood and Democrat candidates; and 4th-funding the Republican-in-name-only Mitt Romney $250,000 while holding back any support for President Trump in 2016! Her support for Trump started when she was appointed! She supported Democrat Stacy Abrams at her WNBA games!
Doug Collins has a 59 percent failing grade supporting the Constitution. He is not conservative because he has voted for the same amount of spending like Pelosi and Schumer have! He votes for continuing resolutions which raises our credit card limit, increasing our debt and omnibus garbage spending bills that increase our deficit! Attacking Justice Ginsburg on the day that she died shows his lack of empathy and class we should expect in our next senator! He voted for the largest tax hike in Georgia’s History and voted with Abrams 300 times! Collins supported Trump in May 2016 after supporting Governor Walker for president. He was an opportunist who defended Trump during impeachment to raise his national profile in a run for the Senate! Impeachment should have been killed in the committee hearings!
Raphael Warnock has provided minimal stances on issues, while supporting ANTIFA/Black Lives Matters violent protests that have destroyed cities and peoples lives. He preaches supporting people and their struggles while supporting abortion on demand which violently kills thousands of pre-born black children struggling for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness!
Does the country need another round of COVID-19 relief? Why or why not?
President Trump would support more stimulus checks, while Republicans and Democrats in Congress have both proposed that Americans receive a fresh direct payment, following the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion relief bill signed into law in March.
Democrats sought a second $1,200 check in the $3.4 trillion Heroes Act, passed by the House in May, it stalled in the Republican-held Senate. Meanwhile, the GOP planned a $1,200 stimulus check in the $1 trillion HEALS Act, a relief proposal unveiled by Republican senators in July.
Impasse since early August w/Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) proposed dropping the $3.4 trillion spend in the HEROES Act to $2.2 trillion, while Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows have said the White House can go as high as $1.3 trillion to $1.5 trillion. That’s a gap of almost $1 trillion.
Slowinski, the Libertarian Party Endorsed and Constitution Party Recommended candidate said he is opposed because he does not think our country needs to continue borrowing more money and we are $27 trillion in debt, we can’t afford this legislation. Independent Slowinski said a better solution is getting people back to work in America.
Any relief must be paid for with spending offsets in the current budget.