Brian Kemp

Please indicate your age and if you are married or have any children.
58 years old. Married to Marty Kemp. Marty and I are the proud parents of three daughters: Jarrett, Lucy, and Amy Porter.
Please list your relevant work history/qualifications
- Small businessman
- State Senator (2003-2007)
- Secretary of State (2010-2018)
- Governor of Georgia (2019 — present)
What is the No. 1 issue facing Georgia residents and what would you do to address it?
As Georgians face skyrocketing inflation and rising prices at the pump because of disastrous policies in Washington, I have taken action to bring economic relief to families in our state. This year, we temporarily suspended the gas tax to save Georgians between 28-30 cents at the pump. I signed the largest state income tax cut in state history, putting $1 billion back in the pockets of hardworking Georgians, and we refunded over $1 billion in excess funds back to the taxpayers in our state — because that’s your money, not the government’s. We’re also creating record economic opportunity in every corner of our state, including rural Georgia, with 74% of economic projects happening outside of the metro areas in our state.
This is all in addition to passing the strongest pro-life bill in the country, the top-ranked Election Integrity Act in the country, fulfilling my promise to get Constitutional Carry on the books in our state, passing legislation to put parents and students first and protecting lives and livelihoods as the first state in the country to reopen. I’ve kept the promises I made on the campaign trail in 2018, and if I’m honored to serve again, Georgians and their families can rest assured that I will continue fighting for them.