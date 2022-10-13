Brian Kemp

Governor, Republican, incumbent
Age: 58
Profession: Small businessman
Education: Bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Georgia
Family: Married with three children
What are the top three issues facing Georgia and what sets you apart from your opponent on these issues?
As Georgians face inflation driven by the Biden-Abrams agenda that has caused record gas prices, empty grocery store shelves and rising housing costs, I have fought for economic relief by suspending the gas tax, refunding $1 billion to taxpayers and signing the largest tax cut in state history.
Our economy continues to break records because we were first to reopen, protecting both lives and livelihoods. While Stacey Abrams wants government mandates, tax hikes and billions in new spending, I will continue fighting for the common-sense policies that created historic lows in unemployment in Georgia.
Finally, Georgians deserve a governor who will keep them safe. My opponent supports defunding the police, and her soft-on-crime policies would put Georgians in danger. As governor, I proudly support law enforcement, formed the Crime Suppression Unit to keep families safe and have utilized state resources to stop gang activity and violent crime in our state.