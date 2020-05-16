Bob Coleman
Republican, County Commission At-large Post 2, Incumbent
Where are you from: Brunswick
What is your profession: Retired insurance agent, 45 years
Marital status: Married to Sherry for 27 years
Education: Associate of Science from Brunswick Junior College
What is your proudest moment?
Seeing my children born.
The County Commission estimates it will cost $20 million to $22 million to construct an expansion to the Glynn County Courthouse. Do you believe the expansion is necessary and do you think the public will support the project enough to pass SPLOST 2020?
I believe the expansion and update is necessary, however I also believe it should be done in phases beginning with security upgrades. Security must be the No. 1 priority in the court system but I do not believe spending $20-22 million at this time will be favorable to the taxpayer. I think if we were to cut this initial security up grade back to what is absolutely necessary and let the taxpayer see how the money is spent this would give the public a better feel for the entire project.
Do you think the Glynn County Police Department should remain under the County Commission’s control or fold into the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office?
I think the Glynn County Police Department most certainly has a position in the safety and well being of Glynn County and its citizens. Its motto “To protect and Serve” seems to fit very well into their everyday duties they perform. The Sheriff’s Department also has a very defined position in Glynn County in maintaining the full operation of the Detention Center, safety and security of the courts, judges and staff, delivering and processing court documents to the public. When you consider all those duties are required from the officers in both departments I feel keeping the GCPD and Glynn County Sheriff’s Department separate in their own capacity would be in the best interest of Glynn County.
Do you think the County Commission appropriately handled the states of emergency during Hurricanes Irma, Matthew and Dorian, Tropical Storm Hermine and the COVID 19 pandemic and what would you do differently?
Each of these storms were different and we learned lessons from each. From how to handle certain issues a lot more efficiently, what FEMA requirements are and how to receive our Disaster Assistance Funding in a timely manner. The COVID-19 pandemic is an entirely different issue. This has been a nightmare to say the least of an invisible enemy that none of us including the White House have ever experienced. I believe we should have acted quicker on the serious nature of the spread of the virus and pushed harder on the public awareness and also on the state of our local health facilities. I believe as far as the storm emergencies went we learned from each one and now have a very defined plan for storms. Until the COVID-19 pandemic is over we will remain very ignorant as to what and how we do things different.
Editor’s Note: The News’ questionnaire to county candidates included a question about SPLOST 2020, which was taken off the ballot after the questionnaires were sent. Since SPLOST is likely to come up again, the decision was made to keep the question.