Glynn County Commission At-Large Post 1, Republican
Age: 57
Education: Graduated Brunswick Christian Academy class of 1983. Attended Brunswick Jr. College.
Profession: Spent the last 27 years at the ports of Brunswick and Jacksonville, in the transportation industry. Served on Blythe Island Regional Park Advisory Board for 14 years. Currently serving on the Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission.
Family: Married with two children and a granddaughter.
How should the county deal with the traffic congestion on St. Simons?
The traffic congestion is not just a problem on St Simons Island. It is a problem on Old Jesup Road, Ga. 303, Community Road, U.S. 17 and many other locations. These all need to be addressed with long-term solutions working with DOT in some cases. St. Simons Island’s traffic issue is one that we have discussed/talked about for years, and it’s time to move on with plans on the table for the gateway and at the Frederica and Sea Island roads intersection. Frederica Road has to be addressed. What is there now is a safety issue for first responders needing to get to someone in need and to get them transported. I have said from the beginning long-term solutions is what I want to see in every traffic project we do, that’s on the mainland and St. Simons Island.
What can be done to bring more affordable housing to the county?
I think we have been doing a good job over the last couple of years bringing affordable housing for our first responders, nurses, port personnel, service industry and for young couple that work that are starting out. My personal experience of over 27 years at the port, is that we rely on our neighboring counties to supply a majority of our workforce. We need also to continue to look out for our established neighborhoods to make sure their private property rights are protected every day as well.
Do you support the upcoming SPLOST referendum? Why?
Yes, I support SPLOST being on the ballot for a number of reasons. First, the items listed are infrastructure needs. In the past we have seen wants. Second, we now have a coordinator to monitor the projects. Third, our tourist and day visitors use our roads, our water and sewer, our parks, fire, police and EMS without paying one penny. Do we want to place 100% of the cost of these items on the backs of the property owners? We can’t deny we are a tourist community, and for every penny they spend for a project that’s one less that’s paid by our hard- working citizens.