Bo Clark
Republican, County Commission At-large Post 2
Where are you from: Lifelong resident of Glynn County
What is your profession: Manager, United Road Services
Marital status: Married to Carla Clark, 9 years
Education: Some college
What is your proudest moment?
Becoming a Christian and marrying Carla Clark.
The County Commission estimates it will cost $20 million to $22 million to construct an expansion to the Glynn County Courthouse. Do you believe the expansion is necessary and do you think the public will support the project enough to pass SPLOST 2020?
Yes I believe it is necessary. I believe the public is not going to support the SPLOST for two reasons. 1. The way the county has mismanaged the 2016 SPLOST a million dollar roundabout at East Beach and the cost overruns on other projects. 2 The current five year plan is entirely too long and has too many projects. These are the reasons I believe it will not pass.
Do you think the Glynn County Police Department should remain under the County Commission’s control or fold into the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office?
The voters should decide that in the upcoming non-binding resolution. If the voters vote in favor of moving it to under the Sheriff’s Office we should as BOC start the process. If the voters vote to keep it the same I would like to see it return to the chief being under the BOC as it was in the past and not the county administrator.
Do you think the county commission appropriately handled the states of emergency during Hurricanes Irma, Matthew and Dorian, Tropical Storm Hermine and the COVID-19 pandemic and what would you do differently?
I believe they did a good job up to the point of re-entry. I believe we need better communication between the BOC, the City Commission and state officials. If Glynn County is going to be successful it is going to take all parties being on the same page. I would require all parties meet and have the same message. If this is done we will be successful and the public will have the confidence in their leaders.
Editor’s Note: The News’ questionnaire to county candidates included a question about SPLOST 2020, which was taken off the ballot after the questionnaires were sent. Since SPLOST is likely to come up again, the decision was made to keep the question.