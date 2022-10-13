Bee Nguyen

Georgia Secretary of State, Democrat
Age: 41
Profession: Nonprofit director, Women’s Democracy Lab
Education: Georgia Public High School in Augusta, bachelor’s and master’s in English from Georgia State University, master of public administration with a concentration in finance and management from the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies.
Family: Proud auntie to two little boys, ages 2 and 6.
What are the three biggest problems with Georgia’s election system and what will you do/have you done to address them?
Our democracy is under threat — recent legislation, which Brad Raffensperger supports, removes 24-hour access to secure ballot drop boxes, requires absentee voters to have access to a working printer and scanner, and prohibits handing a bottle of water to a voter in a long line. None of these changes made our elections more secure, and each has made it harder for Georgians to vote.
All eligible voters should have access to the ballot without unnecessary barriers. In 2019, I repealed the burdensome “exact match” voter registration law, which improperly disenfranchised approximately 50,000 eligible voters. I will also continue to advocate for voter registration on election days and I will make absentee voting easier by implementing secure kiosks where voters can apply for an absentee ballot, scan their ID, and then return their ballot. Finally, I will invest in our local election boards in all 159 counties.