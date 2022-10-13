Constitutional amendments
”Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to suspend the compensation of the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, commissioner of insurance, commissioner of agriculture, commissioner of labor, or any member of the General Assembly while such individual is suspended from office following indictment for a felony?”
If passed, this constitutional amendment would provide a method to suspend the pay of the above listed elected officials following a felony indictment.
Upon indictment, the governor or, if the indicted individual is the governor, the lieutenant governor will appoint a three-person review commission composed of elected officials to conduct an investigation and hearing. Within 14 days, commissions would issue a report on whether the charges will adversely affect the official’s ability to do their job or Georgia citizens.
If so, the official would be suspected without pay by either the governor or the lieutenant governor. Should the official be found innocent, he or she would be entitled to back pay. If the official has not been tried in court within one term of the General Assembly, he or she will be reinstated, unless the defendant took action to extend the trial.
”Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide that the governing authority of each county, municipality, and consolidated government and the board of education of each independent and county school system in this state shall be authorized to grant temporary tax relief to properties within its jurisdiction which are severely damaged or destroyed as a result of a disaster and located within a nationally declared disaster area?”
This proposed amendment would allow cities, counties and schools to halt property tax on parcels that are severely damaged during a disaster as declared by the federal government.
The amendment does not provide the exact method for doing so, instead noting that the General Assembly will outline the process later.
Statewide referendums
”Shall the Act be approved which grants a statewide exemption from all ad valorem taxes for certain equipment used by timber producers in the production or harvest of timber?”
If passed, the bill would provide an exemption from ad valorem taxes for timber harvesting enterprises on, all off-road equipment and related attachments used in timber harvesting, including skidders, feller bunchers, debarkers, delimbers, chip harvesters, tub-grinders, woods cutters, chippers of all types, loaders of all types, dozers, mid-motor graders.
“Shall the Act be approved which expands a statewide exemption from ad valorem taxes for agricultural equipment and certain farm products held by certain entities to include entities comprising two or more family owned farm entities, and which adds dairy products and unfertilized eggs of poultry as qualified farm products with respect to such exemption?”
Adds to the list of farm products that qualify a family-owned farm for the agricultural equipment sales tax exemption dairy and unfertilized poultry eggs. The list currently includes livestock; crops; fruit or nut-bearing trees, bushes, or plants; annual and perennial plants; Christmas trees; and plants and trees grown in nurseries.
Further, it adds mechanically propelled watercraft to the list of exempt equipment if the purchaser is from out of state and intends to use the craft out of state exclusively.
Local special election — SPLOST 2022
“Shall a special 1 percent sales and use tax be imposed in the special district of Glynn County for a period of time not to exceed six years and for the raising of an estimated amount of $133,000,000 for the purpose of funding the following Tier 1 capital outlay projects: road, street, bridge, and traffic improvements; ditch and drainage improvements; shoreline improvements and multiuse facility for storm and critical incident preparedness; fiber network connection; public works vehicles and equipment; sidewalks, bike paths, boardwalks, and trails; fire station; public safety vehicles and equipment; park, square, and cemetery improvements; software and technology upgrades; airport apron, taxilane, safety, pavement, and fire facility improvements; water and sewer improvements; economic development site improvements; fishing pier renovations; and city building, facility, and property improvements, renovations, and upgrades; and also for the purpose of funding and implementing Tier2 capital outlay projects as identified and set forth in that Intergovernmental Agreement between Glynn County and the City of Brunswick dated July 26, 2022, if revenues from the special 1 percent sales and use tax exceed the estimated amount of $133,000,000 and proceeds from said tax are available after funding all Tier 1 Projects at their estimated costs? All such projects are to take place in Glynn County, including unincorporated Glynn County and Jekyll Island, and the municipality of Brunswick.”
The most recent SPLOST proposal is a 1% sales tax that would run for six years and pay for a projects list totaling $130 million to $170 million. It’s split into a two-tiered structure based on how the local economy performs over the next six years.
If voters approve the referendum in the November general election, the city of Brunswick will get 27% of the money generated. Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission will get $13 million, the Golden Isles Development Authority will get $3 million, Jekyll Island Authority will get $3.1 million and the airports will get $6.1 million.
Both city and county governments have stated their intent to hire project managers to handle SPLOST projects on this referendum.
For a full list of projects, visit100percentimpact4glynn.com.