Audrey Gibbons
Democrat, School Board District 5
Where are you from: I am a Brunswick native.
What is your profession: I am an accountant. I established C-OKAY and Associates in 2012 and am experienced in financial accountability.
Marital status: Single
Education: Master of science in Foundation of Education
What is your proudest moment?
My proud moments are my daughter earning her master’s degree, starting my own business, and Glynn County becoming more relevant politically
What would you do to improve the education system in Glynn County?
To improve the education system in Glynn County I would...
1. Expand access to high quality early childhood education. A dollar invested in pre-school children has a great impact especially for children in less affluent households.
2. Focus on innovative ways of recruiting, training, and supporting teachers. Increase the number of teachers with real world training experiences, share best practices and connect schools to the community and sources of a diverse talent pool.
3. Utilize school based early warning systems and interventions for at risk students to keep them on a graduation track.
4. Increase high quality college ready secondary level instruction combined with school to work and comprehensive support services.
How do you feel the school system and school board could improve local workforce development?
What if there was a way to directly link industry with education and ensure there was an explicit connection to what students are learning in the classroom, and what skills they need to be successful in the workforce? Businesses have an obligation not only to train their current employees but also to educate the workforce of the future. Managers must recognize their obligation to support such efforts.
Education/workforce reform can only happen if it’s comprehensive, creating new partnership at every level; from early childhood development, school to work, after school programs and summer programs.
In what ways do you feel the school system can better support teachers?
We need to put education back in the hands of the teachers by ensuring they have the opportunity to continuing developing and holding them accountable.
When educators learn, students learn more. Anyone concerned about their student’s future will want to support a cycle of continuous professional growth for educators.
Everyone has a role in ensuring that educators can take part in effective professional development.
Parents, faith-based organizations, civic organizations and citizens must demand and support intensive, high-quality professional development that results in better teaching, improved school leadership and higher student performance.
School boards must have polices that make clear that the purpose of professional development is to increase learning of both educators and their students, and boards must hold educators accountable for achieving results.