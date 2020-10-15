In order of priority or severity, what are the three most pressing issues facing the nation?
They are: No. 1 COVID-19; No. 2 the national debt; and No. 3 health care costs. Regarding COVID-19, while I believe fixing the nation’s financial problems is a top priority, we need to spend some more money now to deal with COVID-19 as discussed below. Concerning the national debt, in 2007, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said our nation’s debts were going to “spiral out of control.” Then, total debt was under $9 trillion. Now, it is almost $27 trillion. On our current path, roughly $20 trillion of debt will be added over the next decade, taking the public debt-to-GDP ratio to 128. Meanwhile, debt will be growing worldwide. The most revenue ever raised in a year was $3.5 trillion — in 2019. Recently, U.S. pandemics expert Peter Daszak said we are going to be hit by a much bigger pandemic within the next 10 years. If he’s right and anticipated debt growth occurs, the financial system/stock market could collapse. Health care annually has a greater inflation rate than the general rate because of the third party in each transaction. For virtually every other transaction, there are two parties. The third party in the health care eliminates friction and competition, causing prices to rise.
What sets you apart from your opponents on these issues?
I am an independent candidate who has thought through all the major problems. Unlike my opponents, I offer solutions to them. Elected Republicans and Democrats will get nothing done, as they must satisfy special interest groups who have paid for their wishes to be fulfilled. A “newbie” Democrat or Republican will especially be powerless. I owe no one, and will act only in the interest of the people of the State of Georgia, while doing my best to help the U.S. in general. Republicans and Democrats are leading us to a financial catastrophe. It’s not too late to save our nation. We must act very soon. Some specific solutions follow. I propose a much simpler and better tax system that uses algebra to produce balanced budgets for each year the U.S. is not experiencing a recession or worse. I propose reforms to entitlement programs in conjunction therewith. (I’m an attorney/CPA who regularly works with the tax system.) Included in those proposed reforms is gradual movement of the retirement age for Social Security and Medicare to age 70, coupled with indexing every decade so benefits are received over a constant percent of life expectancy. Regarding health care, I propose allowing tax subsidies only for high deductible health plan (HDHP) insurance and health savings accounts, cutting patent life in half for drugs sold cheaper abroad, and incentivizing cost controls for Medicare/Medicaid. I propose making changes to HDHP insurance, to cause health care costs to decrease. I have drafted four bills, that can be found on my campaign website, dealing with needed changes to Medicare and Social Security, better consumer protection, conversion of the gas tax to an energy tax that varies the tax based on the cleanliness of the fuel (cleaner fuels pay less) and reduction of Executive Branch power.
Does the country need another round of COVID-19 relief? Why or why not?
The CARES Act was poorly drafted; it wasted much money. Many lower income and middle income persons and households are hurting. If they don’t recover and spend, the economy will continue to hurt, causing asset values to diminish, etc. Economic recovery is necessary. Stimulus checks should be provided to persons with both low income and low net worth. The Paycheck Protection Program should be reinstated for 12 more weeks of coverage, provided the applicant is a private-owned entity with 200 or less employees that provides proof of need, with professional firms excluded from eligibility and total benefits not to exceed the amount needed to “top off” revenue to 2019 to-date revenue. Federal unemployment benefits should be reinstated for three months (i.e. October through December), and limited to: No.1 with respect to people who live in a high exposure COVID-19 area where no job protection exists and people prohibited by law from working, compensation earned prior to the pandemic; No. 2 with respect to people who live in a low exposure area, no federal benefits (so state law benefits would apply); and No. 3 with respect to all others, benefits (between federal and state) equal to 75 percent of pre-virus compensation.