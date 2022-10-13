Alisha Thomas Searcy

State Schools Superintendent, Democrat
Age: 44
Profession: Former state legislator
Education: Bachelor of arts degree in sociology and theater, master’s degree in educational leadership
Family: Married to a retired state trooper of 26 years, a blended family with four children, three of them school age
Student test scores have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. What is your plan to support schools across Georgia as educators aim to address this?
We must first address the mental and emotional needs of our students and educators. Next, we must assess where students are, create individualized plans to address their specific needs, then put supports in place for students and teachers to address those needs. As State School Superintendent, I will make sure I provide support and guidance for districts to utilize their CARES Act funds to address both mental health and academic needs. What I will not do is add more stress to teachers. Both students and educators deserve leadership and support as we navigate this new world of education.
School boards and district leaders will soon have to make potentially tough decisions as federal CARES Act funding expires. What role do you feel your office will play in helping schools navigate that challenge?
I am disappointed this current state superintendent provided no leadership to districts to navigate delivering education through COVID. The same is true for providing guidance and support for districts to effectively use federal funds. What a missed opportunity. I will immediately create a clearinghouse for districts to share best practices and access research based practices that improve academic performance.
I will use this time to evaluate initiatives that were implemented by districts. Those that were effective, I will work with the legislature (as a former legislator) to garner funds to continue those effective practices that serve students and educators well.