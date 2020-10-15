Al Bartell headshot (1) (1).jpg
John Glenn-J Glenn Photography

In order of priority or severity, what are the three most pressing issues facing the nation?

Small business development, Healthcare management, Transportation public policy

What sets you apart from your opponents on these issues?

My opponents communicate opinions and theory. I have spent the last 30 years developing public engagement strategies that actually impact the everyday lives of people in urban, suburban and rural communities.

Does the country need another round of COVID-19 relief? Why or why not?

The relief is necessary to fill the gap between work stoppage, employment slow-down and job elimination situations.

